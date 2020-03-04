Galion Design Review Board to meet Wednesday

GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will hold a special meeting on March 5th, 2020 at 12 p.m. in Council Chambers. The topics to be discussed include applications from the following: 248 Harding Way West–signage, 10 Public Square–signage, 139 N. Market St.– awning, and 140 N. Columbus St.–signage. New Business to include the following: guidelines for demolition, new board members, and the Landmark Program.

Please note: Changes to the agenda will be submitted to digital media at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting time.