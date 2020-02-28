Open enrollment period starts March 1 for Galion City Schools

GALION — It’s that time of year again to fill out open enrollment forms. The dates for open enrollment into the Galion City School District for the 2020-2021 school year are March 1 to May 1, 2020.

All forms are to be filled out online, and can be found at this link https://www.galionschools.org/parents/enrollmentregistration.

Families who open enroll their children into the district must fill out a new form every year if they wish for their child to stay in the district.

Anyone having questions about the open enrollment process can contact the Superintendent’s Office at 419-468-3432 ext. 11000.

