GHS’ Burkholder signs to play football at Heidelberg

GALION— Another skilled athlete in Galion’s 2020 class has signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the next level.

James Burkholder, an offensive lineman, has signed to play football for Heidelberg University in the fall.

“I chose Heidelberg because, basically, it was my education first because they do have a really good pre-dental program. They’ve just redone their science labs a little over two years ago, so they’re pretty new still,” James said.

“Also, when I first came to campus, I felt welcome, and I felt like I could just be a part of their family right away. On my overnight, they brought me in just like a brother and really showed me the ways of their college and it felt more like home to me than any of the other colleges I went to.”

James plans on entering into the pre-dental program, and after four years he will move on to a dental school, though he does not know which one yet.

James believes that Galion has prepared him academically for the next level because the teachers have been on him since day one in high school to do his best, and athletically, he says that he has learned more from his head coach, Matt Dick, than he ever imagined he would throughout his journey.

“I just want to thank my parents, coaches, teachers, friends, and family for always supporting me through this endeavor.”

