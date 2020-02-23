Tigers qualify for state boys bowling tournament

LIMA — Galion’s boys bowling team is not finished yet.

On Saturday at Westgate Lanes in Lima, the Tigers finished second in the team standings of the Division II District Tournament to advance to this weekend’s state bowling tournament in Columbus.

With a team score of 4,146 points, Galion was just 34 points shy of team champion Sandusky Perkins, which tallied a 4,180. Coldwater also advanced out of the this Division II district tournament, with a score of 3,998.

Galion was led by Austin Rinehart, Alan Evans, Jason Guthridge and Sean Clark. AJ. Randalph also took to the lanes for the Tigers.

Rinehart had the top score for Galion. with games of 222 197 201-620; Evans rolled games of 210 213 179-602, followed by Guthridge at 216 192 184-592; and Clark at 216 158 191-565. Randalph turned in scores of 181 148 215-544.

Rinehart’s scored tied for seventh best at the tournament, earning him all-tournament honors. Bucyrus’ Tod Spencer won the district individual title with a 675 total, on games of 212, 246 and 217. He advanced to the state tournament as an individual.

The Division II boys tournament is Friday, Feb. 28 and Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 3224 S. High St, in Columbus. Bowling starts at 10:30 a.m. The finals are expected to start about 3:30 p.m.

