Make your vote count on March 17; Here’s what’s on the March 17 ballot in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — Registered voters will want to mark their calendars for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to vote in several important local, state and national primary elections. First, of course, voters will have the opportunity to choose a presidential candidate/delegate: Donald J. Trump is the Republican candidate, and is unopposed. For Democrat voters, 12 candidates are vying to be on the November ballot, At least on candidate, Cory Booker, has withdrawn from the race, though his name will appear on the ballot. Morrow County voters also may choose to write-in a vote for Andrew Yang, whose name is not on the ballot.

Each voter will be given a ballot that matches their residential location and chosen party. This information covers all parties, all positions on the Morrow County March 17 primary ballot.

Democrat voters will have two primary choices for the 12th District of the U. S. Congress candidate: Jenny Bell and Alaina Shearer. Republican voters will choose either Troy Balderson or Tim Day to appear on the November ballot.

Republican voters in the 26th District of the Ohio Senate will choose Melissa Ackison or Bill Reineke to appear on the November ballot. Riordan T. McClain is unopposed for the Republican spot on the November ballot for the 87th District of the Ohio House of Representatives. Democrat voters will select either Craig Swartz or Nicholas Barnes as the candidate on the November ballot

There is a large field of candidates for a seat on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. For a term commencing on January 2, 2021, Republican voters will choose among Burgess Castle, Vanessa Gingerich and Timothy R. Siegfried. Democrat candidate Michael L. Baker is unopposed in his party.

For a commissioner term commencing on January 3, 2021, the Democrat primary ballot includes only Paul G. Hinkle Jr. Two Republican candidates are running to appear on the November ballot: Tim Abraham and Warren Davis.

Two Republican candidates are asking for votes in the primary election for Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney: Thomas Smith and Andrew Wick. County Recorder is the only other office that is contested: candidates are Dixie L. Shinaberry and Brandon J. Strain. All other public office candidates are unopposed.

Five candidates are asking to be on the November ballot for a seat representing the 26th State Senate District on the Republican Central Committee: Lisa Cooper, Gary Click, Glen D. Feichtner, Charles Knight and Jonathon Zucker.

Libertarians Linda S. Comstock and Dustin Reed Nanna are on that ballot for a seat on their central committee representing the 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Voters will have the opportunity to decide whether wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor may be sold in Bennington Township, at Hoof Hearted Brewery on County Road 26, Marengo, and/or between 10:00 a.m. and midnight on Sundays. The issues are separated on the ballot.

At the local and state level, all other primary candidates are unopposed.

Voters are encouraged to carefully review the language of the South Bloomfield Township replacement levy for 2.5 mills for five years for the purpose of general construction, reconstructions, resurfacing and repair of roads in the county.

Whetstone Township MRDD (Whetstone Industries) is asking voters to approve an additional 1.5 mills in taxes for the purpose of operating community programs and services.

