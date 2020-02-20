Galion’s Troie Grubbs, Kaisey Speck at state swim meet

GALION — Two members of the Galion girls swim team are competing today, Friday at the state swim meet in Canton

Troie Grubbs, a sophomore, has made it to state for the first time in her swimming career. She qualified in the 50-freestyle and the 100-freestyle. Grubbs feels that her stronger event is the 50 freestyle.

“I’m definitely a little nervous, but I feel very prepared at the same time,” she said. “I feel like even though I’ve missed a lot, I’ve had a strong ending. It’s kind of crazy, I never expected to be here.”

Junior Kaisey Speck also qualified during action at Bowling Green last week in the Division II district swim meet. Speck qualified in the 100 breaststroke. As a freshman last year at Colonel Crawford, Speck qualified for state as a member of the Eagles’ 200 medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay team.

This year, however, is her first time qualifying in an individual event.

“I’m not really nervous going into it,” Speck said. “I was nervous going into it freshman year because I didn’t know what to expect, but this year I actually have an idea of what to expect and I know how to prepare myself a little bit better.

“I’m just excited to get the chance to be at state this year again, because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen this season.”

During the district meet, Troie placed fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.21 seconds, and fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.77 seconds. She is tied for the 10th seed in the 50 freestyle and is seeded 19th in the 100 freestyle.

Kaisey placed third at districts in the 100 breaststroke with a personal best time of 1:08.31 and is tied for 23rd going into the state meet.

Courtesy photo Galion High School sophomore Troie Grubbs and junior Kaisey Speck are swimming today and Friday in the state swim meet at Canton McKinley High School. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_state-swimmers.jpg Courtesy photo Galion High School sophomore Troie Grubbs and junior Kaisey Speck are swimming today and Friday in the state swim meet at Canton McKinley High School.