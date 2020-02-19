Absentee voting begins Wednesday for Ohio’s March 17 primary

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Absentee voting starts Wednesday Feb. 19 for the March 17 presidential primary election. Crawford County registered voters may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from March 2 through March 6

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from March 9, 2020 through March 13

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, March 16

Crawford County voters are being asked to support funding for senior citizens. They will vote on a renewal of 1 mill and an increase of 0.75 mill to constitute a tax to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of services for senior citizens through Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc., including but not limited to: home delivered meals; homemaker and chore services; and transportation service. This tax will be at a rate not exceeding 1.75 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.175 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Democratic candidates include

For Delegate-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention (vote for one): Michael Bennet; Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard. Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Shannon M. Freshour, Marysville, Mike Larsen, Plain City; Jeffrey Sites, Lima.

For State Senator (26th District): Craig Swartz

For State Representative (87th District), Nicholas Barnes, Upper Sandusky

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Court (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Debra A. Garverick, Galion

For Sheriff: Scott M. Kent, Bucyrus

Republican candidates include

For Delegate-At-Large and Alternate-at-Large to the National Convention: Donald J. Trump

For District Delegate and District Alternate to the National Convention (4th District): Donald Trump

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Jim Jordan, Urbana

For State Senator (26th district): Melissa Ackison, Bill Reineke

For State Representative (87th District): Riordan T. McClain

Judge of Common Pleas Court General Division (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Sean Leuthold, Bucyrus.

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Court (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Patrick T. Murphy, Tiro:

For County Commissioner (for the full term commencing 1-2-21): Terry J. Gribble, Galion; Michael E. Schiefer, Bucyrus; Larry Schmidt, Bucyrus; Amber Wertman, Galion

County Commissioner (for the full term commencing 1-3-21): Jeffrey Price, Bucyrus; Doug Weisenauer, Bloomville

For Prosecuting Attorney: Matthew Crall, Bucyrus

For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Janelle Moore, Galion

For County Recorder: Julie A. Wells, Crestline

For County Treasurer: Cindy Edwards, Bucyrus

For County Engineer: Mark E. Baker, Galion

For Coroner: Christopher Michael Johnson, Bucyrus

Libertarian candidates include

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Steve Perkins, Pataskala

This is a presidential primary election. Voters will need to declare political party affiliation to vote. You may also vote by mail. The board of elections has e a form you can request or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector and the type of ballot you wish to vote-Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, or Issues Only. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends on Saturday, March 14 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, March 16 at 2 p.m. The board of elections office will be open until 2 p.m. on that day for absentee voting. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day. The board of elections is at 112 E. Mansfield St. in the lower level of the County Administration Building. For more information, call 419-562-8721.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_election_web_generic-2.jpg

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer

Email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com

Email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com