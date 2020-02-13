Update 7:45 a.m.: Northmor, Galion, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford and Crestline schools closed today

GALION — Northmor, Galion Colonel Crawford, Crestline and Clear Fork schools are closed today due to slippery road conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, a little more snow is expected today, with an inch or less of accumulation.

Temperatures will be near freezing today.

But cold weather returns to this area tonight, as temperatures begin to drop after dark. The low tonight is expected to be about 9 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to be 18 degrees. But a warm-up will begin Saturday and last into next week with a high of 52 forecast on Tuesday.