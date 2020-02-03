Girls basketball tournament draws announced: Galion opens play Feb. 19 vs. top seed Bellevue

GALION — Galion’s girls basketball team received the No. 11 seed Sunday in the Northwest Sectional/District Division II tournament Sunday. The winless Tigers will take on No. 1 seed Bellevue at Plymouth High School Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. If Galion wins, they will take on No. 1o seed Vermilion, which got a first-round bye, in a sectional tournament semifinal at Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m., also at Plymouth High School. The winner of that game advances to a district tournament semifinal at Ashland High School on Feb. 27. No. 5 seed Ontario plays N0. 4 seed Sandusky Perkins in the second game at Plymouth on Feb. 22 for a chance to advance to the district tournament.

In the bottom bracket of the sectional tournament, Clear Fork received the No. 9 seed and takes on No. 6 Lexington at Monroeville High School at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 18. Mansfield Senior (No. 8 seed) takes on Norwalk (No. 7) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18. The winner of the Lex/Clear Fork game takes on No. 2 seed Shelby at 6:15 Feb. 22 at Monroeville. The winner of the Mansfield Senior/Norwalk will play No. 3 seed Willard at 8 p.m. on Dec. 22. Those winners advance to the district tournament in Ashland, starting Feb. 27.

To view the Northwest District tournament draws for all divisions, visit the OHSAA website at https://ohsaa.org/Northwest-Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls.

In the Division III Shelby sectional/district tournament draw, Colonel Crawford received a No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the Old Fort sectional. On Feb. 22 at 8 p.m., the Eagles will take on the winner of a Feb. 19 game between No. 6 Carey and No. 8 Milan Edison. The winner of that game advanced to the Shelby district tournament Feb. 27 against No. 2 seed Hopewell-Louden, No. 12 Bucyrus or No. 11 seed Kansas Lakota.

It the bottom of the bracket, the winner of a Feb. 18 game between No. 9 Huron and No. 10 Upper Sandusky will play No. 1 Castalia Margaretta Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m. at Willard for a chance to advance to the Shelby district tournament. in the other part of the bracket, No. 3 Crestview plays No. 7 Western Reserve at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 will play No. 4 seed Wynford Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. for a chance to advance to district play.

In the Division IV sectional/district tournament draw at Willard, Crestline’s girls basketball team received a No. 8 seed and will take on Nov. 9 seed Mansfield Christian at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Shelby High School. in a sectional tournament semifinal. The winner of that game will play No. 2 seed Seneca East at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 for a chance to advance to the district tournament at Willard on Feb. 27. In the bottom half of the sectional, No. 6 Sandusky St. Mary’s plays No. 7 Greenwich Feb. 19 at 6:15 p.m. at Shelby High School. Also, No. 4 Norwalk St. Paul takes on No. 11 Lakeside Danbury at 8 p.m. Feb. 19. The winner of those two games advances to the Willard district tournament Feb. 27.

Northmor is in the bottom bracket of the Columbus 1, Division IV Sectional/District Central District Tournament. The Lady Knights’ first sectional tournament game is at Northmor on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, the No. 12 seed in a sectional tournament title game. The winner of that game will play either No. 2 seed Newark Catholic, No. 18 seeded Westerville Northside Christian or No. 19 seed Columbus Wellington Schools at Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at a yet-to-be determined site it a district tournament semifinal The winner of that game advances to the district tournament title game at 7 p.m. Feb. 26/

To view the entire bracket, visit https://officials.myohsaa.org/Admin/Bracket/PublicBracket?TournamentId=1163 on the OHSAA website.

Competitors in the upper bracket include No. 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union, Plain City Shekinah Christian (No. 20 seed), Groveport Madison Christian (No. 16), Lancaster Fisher Catholic (No. 7) and Columbus Patriot Preparatory (N0. 11). The upper bracket sectional title games are Feb. 21. District semifinal games are Feb. 27. The regional tournament is at Pickerington North High School.

Lady Tigers open tournament Feb. 19 vs. No. 1 seed Bellevue