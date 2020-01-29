Tigers’ Isaiah Alsip leads MOAC scorers; Natalie Perkins is league’s top rebounder

GALION — Shelby continues to lead the MOAC boys basketball standings. As of Sunday, the Whippets are 13-1 overall and 9-0 in the MOAC, with a two-game lead over Ontario. Ontario is 11-4 (7-2); followed by 7-8 (5-4); River Valley 9-6 (5-5); Clear Fork 8-9 (4-5); Pleasant 7-10 (2-7) and Galion 2-13 (0-9).

The Tigers’ Isaiah Alsip, at 23.1 points per game, is the league’s top scorer; followed by T.J. Pugh of Shelby (21.7), Dylan Johnson of River Valley (18.8), Brennan South of Clear Fork (17.3) and Griffin Shaver of Ontario (16.8).

Clear Fork’s Ethan Delaney is the top rebounder in the league, averaging 9.5 boards. He is followed by Pugh (8.9), River Valley’s Jahki Henderson (7.6), Pleasant’s Cohl Ambrose (7.1) and the Tigers’ Alsip at 6.5 rebounds per game. Clear Fork’s Merritt Burgholder is the league leader in blocks, averaging 1.3 per game, there is no one else with more than one steal per game.

River Valley’s Ethan Bell leads the league in assists, at 7.6 per game, followed by Shaver (5.2), Shelby’s Johnny Devito (3.9), River Valley’s Karson Lang (3.7) and the Colts’ South is fifth, with 3.5 per game.

Shaver leads the league with 2.7 steals per game, followed by Bell (2.5), Pugh (2.4), South, Johnson and Alsip are each averaging 2.3 assists.

In the girls MOAC basketball standings, Shelby also is the league’s top team at 16-1 overall and 10-0 in MOAC action. River Valley is 13-4 and 4-2; followed by Harding 9-6 (5-4); Pleasant 10-7 (4-5); Ontario 8-7 (3-5); Clear Fork 5-13 (2-6) and Galion 1-15 (0-10).

River Valley’s Alexis Stevens leads the MOAC in scoring at 18.3 points per game; followed by Harding’s Ariyah Douglas (18.0); Pleasant’s Alissa Holler (13.6); Shelby’s Emma Randal (13.0) and the Whippets’ Olivia Baker (12.8).

At 8.8 rebounds per game, Galion’s Natalie Perkins is the league’s best, followed by Harding’s Justice Steinman Ross (8-2); River Valley’s Stevens (7.9); Clear Fork’s Brooke Robinson (7.8) and River Valley’s Olivia Kyrk (7.5).

Harding’s Douglas leads in assists at 5.3 per game, followed by Shelby’s Sophia Niese (4.5); River Valley’s Stevens (3.6); Clear Fork’s Morgan Galco (3.3) and Ontario’s Carleigh Pearson (2.8).

Harding’s Douglas leads in steals, with 4.5 per game; followed by River Valley’s Stevens (4.4); Ontario’s Ashton Vavra (3.8); Shelby’s Niese (3.7) and Shelby’s Haylee Baker (2.8). With 2.1 blocks per game, Harding’s Ariyah Douglas leads the MOAC in blocks.

Northern 10 Athletic Conference

Upper Sandusky leads the N-10 boys basketball standings at 15-1 overall and 10-0 in league play; followed by Colonel Crawford 12-3 (9-2); Wynford 11-5 (9-3); Carey 8-6 (6-4); Mohawk 10-7 (6-7); Seneca East 5-10 (4-8); Ridgedale 4-11 (2-9); Bucyrus 2-14 (2-9) and Buckeye Central 2-12 (1-9).

Wynford’s Josh Crall is the leading scorer at 24.3 points per game, followed by Carey’s Hayden Stone (20.6); Bucyrus’ Lucas Kozinski (17.6); Colonel Crawford’s Gavin Feichtner (17.5) and Seneca East’s Andrew Kalb (16.7); Carey’s Stone is the league’s top rebounder, with 10.7 boards per game. Upper Sandusky’s Cameron McCreary leads the league with 5.6 per game, and the Eagles’ Jordan Fenner is second with 5.5. The Eagles’ Cade Crawford is fifth with 4.3 per game. McCreary is also the league leader with 3.3 steals per game; Carey’s Stone leads in blocks with 2.1 per game. The Eagles’ Chase Walker is second with 1.5 per game.

Seneca East leads the N-10 girls standings at 15-2 overall and 12-1 in league play; followed by Buckeye Central 13-3 (11-1); Wynford 12-5 (9-4); Colonel Crawford 12-5 (8-5); Carey 9-6 (7-6); Ridgedale 9-6 (7-6); Upper Sandusky 4-13 (3-9); Mohawk 3-14 (1-11) and Bucyrus (1-15 (1-11).

Colonel Crawford’s Allison Teglovic is the leader scorer in the league, averaging 15.9 points per game. Seneca East’s Jessica Bowerman is scoring 14.5 and Buckeye Central’s Claudia Pifher is third at 14.1. Mohawk’s Paityn Clouse is the only player in the league averaging more than 10 rebounds, with 11.2 per game. She also leads the league, with 1.6 per game. Wynford’s Rylee Alspach leads in assists, at 4.1 per game; Alspach also is the top ball thief, with 4.1 per game.

Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg leads the KMAC boys standings, at 13-2 overall and 9-1 in league play. Northmor is second at 10-5 and 7-2; followed by Mount Gilead 7-9 (6-4); Fredericktown 8-7 (6-4); East Knox 7-5 (5-4); Cardington 7-7 (5-5); Highland 1-14 (1-9) and Danville 1-15 (0-10).

Centerburg’s Carter Jones is the league’s top scorer at 18.7 points per game. Northmor’s Blake Miller is second at 15.2 points. Mount Gilead’s Nate Rodgers leads the league in rebounding at 10.4 per game, followed by Centerburg’s Jones (10.0) and Northmor’s Miller (8.1). Centerburg’s Mick Mead leads the league with 3.3 steals per game. Northmor’s Logan Randolph is fifth with 2.1 steals per game. The Knights’ Blake Miller dishes out 4.4 assists to lead the league and is the league leader in blocks, with 23 through 10 games.

Cardington is tops among the girls teams at 15.1 overall and 12-0 in the KMAC; followed by Mount Gilead 13-3 (9-3); Danville 12-6 (8-4); Highland 11-6 (8-4); Northmor 7-8 (5-7); East Knox 7-9 (2-8); Fredericktown 6-10 (2-9); and Centerburg 1-14 (0-11).

Cardington’s Casey Bertke is the top scorer in the league at 21.5 points per game. Northmor’s Lexi Wenger is 7th at 14.4 points; Casey Bertke leads the KMAC with 9.7 boards per game. Wenger is 7th, with 6.7; Casey Bertke also leads the league with 56 blocks. Dana Bertke of Cardington is the league’s steals leader, at 3.7. Northmor’s Juliana Ditullio is tied for third with three steals per game. Ditullio is the league leader, with 4.3 assists per game.

Photo by Jeff Hoffer Galion’s Isaiah Alsip makes a move against Clear Fork’s defenders last week in Bellville. Alsip is the top scorer in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, averaging 23.1 points per game. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Isaiah-Alsip-for-Galion-Leaders-story.jpgPhoto by Jeff Hoffer Galion’s Isaiah Alsip makes a move against Clear Fork’s defenders last week in Bellville. Alsip is the top scorer in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, averaging 23.1 points per game.

