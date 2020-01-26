Galion sports briefs: K of C foul-shot contest next week at St. Joe’s activity center

Free throw contest Feb. 5

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus will host a free throw contest on Wednesday, Feb. 5 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.. The contest is open to all boys and girls between the ages of nine and 14.

Bowling Results

TUESDAY MIX LEAGUE

Team Standings Week 14: 1 C.O.W.A 42 14; 2 The Excusers 37 19; 3 Three Mustysteers 34 22; 4 Third Shifters 30 26; 5 The Bowling Stones 30 26; 6 Sweet Girls 29 27; 7 Peppertoneys 29 27; 8 Smitty’s Carryout 24 32; 9 Off Constantly 13 43.

Top Scores Week 15: 1 Stan Sims 227 245 216 =688; 2 Kevin Inscore 213 194 264 =671; 3 Dave Pappert 236 234 193 =663; 4 Jim Patterson 214 278 148 =640; 5 Bob Trease 218 189 215 =622; 1 Sherry Phillips 172 163 133 =468; 2 Jane Horton 129 146 166 =441; 3 Mary Pappert 133 135 142 =410; 4 Faye Borders 132 91 147 =370; 5 Michelle Thomas 118 120 104 =342.