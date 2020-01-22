Galion police reports

Friday, Jan. 17

7:40 a.m. — Galion police assisted Children’s Services in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

8 a.m. — A a reckless driver was reported in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

8:33 a.m. —Galion police provided a person with a night’s stay at the Hometown Inn through with a voucher for transients.

11:07 a.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

1:15 p.m. — Two men received disorderly conduct warnings after a reported if harassment in the 200 block of Harding Way East..

1:48 p.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

8:22 p.m. — Galion police, and its K-9 unit assisted Bucyrus police with a traffic stop.

9:47 p.m. — A 22-year-old Galion man was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Jan. 18

10:48 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 1200 block of Ohio 61.

2:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

7:43 p.m. — Police assisted a probation officer in the 1100 block of Harding Way East.

8:44 p.m. — A 51-year-old Galion man was arrested 0n the 600 block of South Market Street for having weapons under disability and on drug charges.

10:46 p.m. — A man who reportedly fled from police after hitting a light pole was caught by Galion police officers and was treated for injuries.

Sunday, Jan. 19

2:13 a.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street.

5:43 a.m. — Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Ohio 598

11:57 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North.