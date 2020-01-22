Tigers win MOAC boys swim title; Boys, girls teams win titles at D-II Public Schools invite

ONTARIO — Galion’s boys’ swim team brought home the team title on Saturday from the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference swim meet in Ontario. They won seven of 12 events on the way to winning their fifth championship in the last six years.

The Lady Tigers placed third in the team standings, behind Ontario and Shelby, and had several second- and third-place finishes in a strong field.

Many Galion swimmers turned in their best times of the season, including the boys and girls 200 medley relay teams and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Individuals posting season best times were freshman Caitlyn Karnes in the 200 free and 100 butterfly; senior Alec Dicus in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; freshman Ally Staats in the 200 Individual Medley and 500 freestyle; sophomore Adriana Zeger in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, senior Ben Altstadt in the 100 freestyle and senior Kyle Ratcliff in the 100 backstroke.

Team scores in the boys meet were Galion 146; Shelby 133; Ontario 130.5; Pleasant 86; Marion Harding 63.5; and River Valley 11.

In the girls meet, Ontario scored 169 points, followed by Shelby 140; Galion 117; Pleasant 73; Marion Harding 41; and River Valley 3.

Here are Galion’s results from the girls events: 2oo Freestyle Relay — : Julia Conner, Kaisey Speck, Caitlyn Karnes and Troie Grubbs, seconed in 2:01.63; 200 Freestyle — Kaisey Speck, 3rd, 2:08.26; Caitlyn Karnes, 5th, 2:17.66; 200 IM — Ally Staats, 6th, 2:36.03; Julia C0nner, 2:45.55; 50 Freestyle — Troie Grubbs, 2nd, 25.67; Adriana Zeger, 6th, 27.75; 100 Butterfly — Kaitlyn Karnes, 3rd, 1:08.06; 100 Freestyle — Troie Grubbs, 2nd, 56.29; Adriana Zeger, 6th, 1:01.69; 500 Freestyle — Ally Staats, 4th, 6:02.02; Brooklyn O’Brien, 5th, 6:18.51; 200 Freestyle — Adrianna Zeger, Julia Conner, Brooklyn O’Brien, Ally Staats, 4th, 1:54.64. 100 Backstroke — Julia Connor, 6th, 1:15.04; Ava Niedermier, 11th, 1:40.58; 100 Breastroke — Kaisey Speck, 2nd, 1:12.16; Brooklyn O’Brien, 8th, 1:31.33; 400 Freestyle Relay — Troie Grubbs, Adriana Zeger, Caitlyn Karnes and Kasey Speck, 3rd, 3:59.66.

Here are Galion’s results from the boys events: 200 Freestyle Relay — Caleb Strack, Nathan Barre, Alec Dicus and Ben Alstadt 2nd, 1:48.03; 400 Freestyle — Alec Dcus, 1st, 1:53.39; Isaac Niedermier, 2:05.34; 200 IM — Nathan Barre, 1st, 2:29.13; Justin Lester, 2nd, 2:32,78; 25 Freestyle — Ben Alstadt, 1st, 23;01; Caleb Strack, 2nd, 24.17; 100 Butterfly — Justin Lester, 6th, 1:16.20; 100 Freestyle — Ben Alstadt, 1st, 50.18; Isaac Niedermier, 5th, 55.51; 500 Freestyle — Alec Dicus, 1st, 5:20.99; 200 Freestyle Relay — Nathan Barre, Justin Lester, Grayson Willacker, Isaac Niedermier, 4th, 1:47.46; 100 Backstroke — Caleb Strack, 1st, 59.09; Kyler Radcliff, 6th, 1:13.42; 100 Breaststroke — Nathan Barre, 5th, 1:15.44; 100 Backstroke — Nathan Barre, 5th, 1:15.44; 400 Freestyle Relay — Alec Dicus, Isaac Niedermier, Caleb Strack and Ben Alstadt, 1st, 3:32.42.

Tigers boys, girls teams win titles at D-II Public School Invitational

MARION — Galion’s boys and girls swim teams won team titles in Marion Saturday at the Division II Public School Invitational, hosted by Mount Gilead.

Galion’s girls swept the relay events, starting with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay with Julia Conner, Kaisey Speck, Caitlyn Karnes and Adriana Zeger in 2:07.24. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Conner, Nicole Thomas, Ally Staats and Brooklyn O’Brien won in 2:00.57. Zeger, Staats, Karnes and Speck won 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:21.28.

Speck also won the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.60) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.69). Staats was first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:38.95) while Thomas won the 100-yard butterfly. Rounding out the individual winners for the Lady Tigers was O’Brien, in the 500-yard freestyle, in 6:15.20.

In boys action Galion set two school records as Alec Dicus won the 200-free in 1:58.20. To close out the day, the Tigers set their second benchmark in the 400-free relay as Dicus, Isaac Niedermier, Caleb Strack and Ben Altstadt turned in a time of 3:36.44.

Galion also won the 200-medley relay, as Altstadt, Nathan Barre, Dicus and Niedermier swam their race in a time of 1:53.90.

Dicus and Altstadt each won two individual races. In addition to the 200-free, Dicus won the 500-free in 5:26.61. Altstadt continued to dominate the freestyle events, winning the 50-free in 23.64 and the 100-freestyle in 51.79. Barre picked up the other individual win for Galion, winning the 200-IM in 2:28.47.

Galion swimmers beat Harding, Wynford

GALION — Galion beat Wynford, Harding in swimming action Wednesday. The Lady Tigers cruised past Harding 73-15 as well as Wynford 80-7. The boys team beat the Presidents 62-31 and the Royals 71-21.

Galion’s girls improved to 4-3 overall on the season while the boys teams upped their season mark to 6-1.

Galion’s girls won all but one race. Julia Conner, Kaisey Speck, Caitlyn Karnes and Troie Grubbs dashed to a win in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:05.71. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ally Staats, Conner, Brooklyn O’Brien and Adriana Zeger won in 1:49.43. Grubbs, Zeger, Karnes and Speck won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:10.64.

Karnes won the 200-yard freestyle (2:20.11) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.65) while Grubbs was the top-freestyle swimmer, claiming the 50 (26.37) and 100 (58.77). Speck won the 500-yard freestyle (6:01.03) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.53) on the day. Connor won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:45.80

For the boys from Galion, Caleb Strack, Nathan Barre, Alec Dicus and Ben Altstadt won the 200-medley relay (1:51.45). Dicus, Strack, Isaac Niedermier and Altstadt won the 400-freestyle relay in 3:41.14.

Dicus won both the 200-freestyle (2:05.04) and the 500-freestyle (5:41.54) while Strack earned the top-spot in the 100-fly (59.60) and the 100-back (1:02.27). Altstadt cruised to wins in the 50-free (23.36) and the 100-free (51.64). In the 200-IM, Lester finished first with his time of 2:32.18 and Barre rounded-out the victories for Galion by winning the 100-breast in 1:14.87.

Many season-best times turned in as Tigers push toward season’s end