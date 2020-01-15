Galion area news briefs

Leesville Grange meets

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Leesville Grange #078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 met Jan. 7 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer before a soup supper celebrating January being National Soup Month Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting preceded by Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

Legislative Chairman Tom Laughbaum reported on a new bill that would require elected officials to work a minimum amount of time to keep their position. Gov. Mike DeWine urging the legislature to support more anti-gun control. Family Activities Chairperson Priscilla Laughbaum talked about a new community service project called “One Voice” that collects toiletries and socks for local homeless shelter.

The Deaf Activities Chairman announced Kathie Burkman placed fifth with Leesville Grange deaf program and first with her Crawford County program. The Deaf Activities committee will no longer collect pop tabs, but Leesville Grange will continue to collect them for Bucyrus St. Paul Lutheran Church to give to Ronald McDonald House. The Community Service Chairman reported on the Matthew 25 Ministries pill bottle program collecting amber prescription bottles that are washed and have the labels removed. The Ohio State Lecturer announced a new contest for Lecturers to present programs on agriculture, Grange history and any holiday under the category of Programs to Share.

The next meeting is Feb. 4 at fire department at 7 p.m. Lunch will be Valentine’s dessert.

TechCred program bill signed for Ohio

COLUMBUS — House Bill 2, which codifies the state’s “TechCred” program to help fund and train Ohioans for in-demand jobs, was signed last week. It offers reimbursement to employers and individuals for the cost of microcredential training for industry-recognized skill certificates that can be completed in less than one year.

The bill also provides a way for Ohioans who are not currently employed to take advantage of the program’s credentialing opportunities and will help coordinate workforce development needs across industries and regions of Ohio. The program is administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency (DSA), and Ohio’s Chancellor of Higher Education maintains a list of microcredentials that qualify for reimbursement. Funding was provided in the state budget, passed earlier this year.