Cambridge man dies in Knox County crash

DANVILLE — A Cambridge, Ohio man died Saturday after a one-vehicle crash in Knox County.

According to the Mount Gilead post of the Ohio Highway patrol, Jose Perez, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, on U.S. 62 near U.S. 38.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Perez was northbound on U.S. 62 when he lost control of a 1997 Ford F-350 and struck a guardrail. The truck ended up on its side. Perez was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers were assisted by the Eastern Knox Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_fatalaccident200.jpg