Update: Flood Watch through Saturday night; 2 to 3 inches of rain possible

CLEVELAND — A Flood Watch continues for portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including Crawford, Erie, Huron, and Marion, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, and Wyandot counties. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Rain will continue for much of today. The axis of heavy rain will lift northward tonight across the Toledo area and points north. Some areas to the south may experience a break in precipitation. Heavy rain is expected to return by Saturday morning across northwestern and last through Saturday evening. Saturated soil will allow rain to run off, which may lead to flooding. Storm total rainfall through Saturday evening will generally be 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. *

The risk for flooding will be elevated, particularly in poor drainage areas, near creeks, streams and ditches, and in urban areas. Minor to moderate river flooding could develop this weekend.

A Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding. Monitor the forecast and remain alert for possible flood warnings. Those in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should a flood warning be issued or if flooding develops.