Galion road closure announced

GALION — Parts of Winchester Road will be closed to thru traffic for a water main project for approximately three weeks. Weather permitting, the Galion Service Department was expected to start work in that area today.

The section of Winchester Road from Rensch Avenue to Linden Drive will be closed first. As the crew moves west, the section of Winchester from Linden Drive to Shady Lane will be closed. Road closures will be periodic and will only occur while the crew is working. Local traffic will be able to get to homes within the project area.

Weather permitting, the project will be completed in approximately three weeks. Questions about the project may be directed to Safety-Service Director Nicole Ward at 419-468-1857.