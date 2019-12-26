Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans

ONTARIO – Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) may be able to help you. Here’s what you need to do? Fill out an application available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799. That number will be answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. Call for more information. The deadline to apply for help is March 31, 2020.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

