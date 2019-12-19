Most Ohio congressmen oppose impeachment

WASHINGTON — Ohio’s 12 Republican congressmen voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, while the state’s four Democrats voted with the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives for impeachment.

The impeachment vote will force the Republican-controlled Senate to try Trump. The chamber needs a two-thirds majority to convict the president and remove him from office, which is unlikely because of the Republican majority in the senior chamber.

Democrats sought the impeachment of the president because of a phone call in which the president requested damaging information about former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They are alleging that the president threatened to refuse aid to the country unless the information was provided, but the president has said that this threat was never made.

The president did put Ukraine’s aid on hold, but restored it later.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, has been one of the president’s staunchest defenders. In a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, Jordan said that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, prevented Republican witnesses from testifying and did not bring the whistleblower to testify.

“All the facts are on the president’s side,” Jordan said. “They’ve always been on the president’s side and that’s why the Democrats had to resort to this unfair partisan process that they conducted in the House.”

Jordan said he trusts that the Senate will do the right thing and said that he will do anything he can to help the president.

Other Republicans have also took to Twitter providing the same arguments for Trump: claiming that the impeachment process has been a partisan attack against the president.

Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Ohio, said that Democrats have been waiting for this day since Trump was elected into office and said that the process is a sham.

“This #ImpeachmentSham is a partisan attempt to overthrow the duly elected POTUS,” Johnson tweeted.

Rep. Troy Balderson, a Republican from Ohio, said that an impeachment inquiry should be driven solely by facts, but that this process has been operated solely on hearsay, assumptions and political malice.

“After paying close attention to the hearings and reviewing the Articles of Impeachment, I have seen no evidence of the president committing impeachable offenses and will not support his impeachment,” Balderson said.

Similarly, Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio, said that the investigation has been partisan from day one.

Alternatively, Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, tweeted that her phone had been ringing off the hook with people asking her to impeach Trump.

The Senate is expected to start its investigation into the allegations against Trump in the new year.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Jim-Jordan.jpg

By Tyler Arnold The Center Square

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and Ohio for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and Ohio for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.