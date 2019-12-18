Bloomville man dies in Tuesday morning crash

BUCYRUS — A 54-year-old Bloomville man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Bucyrus post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Auck, 54, of Bloomville was westbound on Dekalb-Shelby Road in a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer about 6 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the road, jumped a creek and struck a tree. The SUV ended up on its side.

Auck, who was driving, had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was not wearing a safety-belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Also in the vehicle were two dogs. One o died at the scene. The Crawford County Humane Society provided assistance with the dogs.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Tiro-Auburn Volunteer Fire and EMS, Crawford County Highway Department, Crawford County Coroner Christopher Johnson M.D., Crawford County Humane Society, and Ronk’s Towing.