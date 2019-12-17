Crazy 8’s Card Club makes a difference

GALION — The Crazy 8’s Card Club recently collected non perishable food items instead of exchanging Christmas gifts. The food will be donated to Cooperative Christian Services of Galion (CCSG) food pantry. If anyone would like to donate to the pantry contact Rena Lovely at 419-468-7719.

