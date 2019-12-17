Jared Mansfield chapter helps to Remember the Fallen at Rittman cemetery

BELLVILLE — Jared Mansfield Chapter members took part Saturday in National Remembrance Day for Wreaths Across America. Chapter members helped lay more than 17,340 wreaths at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. The chapter sponsored 142 wreaths on behalf of the Richland County veterans. Shuttle service was provided to assist family members to the ceremony and grave site locations. Chapter members were humbled and honored to be able to place wreaths on the gravesites offallen heroes. From the left are members Nancy Kreiger, Erika White, Missy Derrenberger, Joyce Vanatter and Bette Backus.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_DAR-Wreaths.jpg