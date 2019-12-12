Special week at Northmor a reminder about dangers of distracted driving

GALION — Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council had its Distracted Driving Week Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 The junior high and high school participatedin the events during the week. Elementary school students also participated in some of the activities this year.

Each day was designated as a day to remind all students about distracted driving as a driver or passenger.

Monday was Sun Glasses Day, to remind our students about the hazards of driving at night.

Tuesday was DONUT Text and Drive and T-shirt Day for JOG and Youth Safety Council. The DONUT Text and Drive Day was a county-wide project with all of the schools participating in serving donuts for breakfast with the help of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol. Elementary school students were part of the activity along with coloring a page created by Alli Brown on not texting and driving. The elementary students took this paper home to their parents to read.

Wednesday was Pajama Day, which was a reminder about drowsiness at the wheel.

Thursday was Halloween and we had a contest for the student body and staff to dress up in costumes. Students paid $1 to participate in the costume contest, with the money was going to the Ronald McDonald House. First-, second- and third-place winners received gift cards in the junior high and high school.

Friday was Black and Gold Day for our sports teams and we had a pie-in-the-face contest raising money, again for the Ronald McDonald House. Our biology instructor, Mr. Trainer, won the pie in the face and students watched in the gym.

Northmor will be doing other activities for distracted driving during the school year for the student body in an effort to remind them to drive safely. Our next event is The Grim Reaper in December, with another DONUT Text and Drive Day.

Courtesy photo Mrs. Richard’s Kindergarten class dressing for Pajama Day. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Nov.-1-2019-001-cropped.jpg Courtesy photo Mrs. Richard’s Kindergarten class dressing for Pajama Day. Courtesy photo Youth Safety Council and JOG T-shirt Day. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_November-4th-2019-295-2-cropped.jpg Courtesy photo Youth Safety Council and JOG T-shirt Day.