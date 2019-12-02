Galion-area news briefs

City’s leaf pick-up service will end Dec. 6

GALION — Dec. 6 will be the last day the City of Galion will pick up leaves this year from area residents.

Board of elections to meet Monday

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet Monday Dec. 2, 2019 at 9: a.m. to perform a post-election audit and conduct regular business. The meeting and audit will take place in the board office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

Galion Port Authority to meet Dec. 3

GALION — The City of Galion Port Authority will hold a special meeting Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss administrative and strategic initiatives. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.

Sears Woods closed to public Dec. 7

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Park District will close Sears Woods State Nature Preserve on Saturday, Dec.7. The nature preserve will be closed for a controlled deer hunt sponsored by The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and the Crawford Park District. This hunt is only open to previously selected hunters. For more information or questions call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000.

Speaker announced for community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Missionary Mark Burd, state chairman of “reviveOHIO,” will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Men’s Community Breakfast on Dec. 11 at 7 a.m. on the cafeteria at Bucyrus Hospital. “ReviveOHIO” seeks to bring churches together in order to share the Gospel and make disciples in all areas of each community, from schools and businesses to local government, law enforcement, fire and rescue, families, correctional facilities, etc. Women are more than welcome to attend as well.

Eckstein honored by Area Agency on Aging

MANSFIELD — The Area Agency on Aging will have its annual meeting Dec. 5, t the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield beginning at noon. Nearly 350 seniors, dignitaries, service providers, Board and Advisory Council members, and staff will be in attendance.

The program and meeting will highlight accomplishments of the Area Agency on Aging for 2019. Awards will be given for: Project Collaboration, Community Partnership, The Advocate of the Year, Elected Official of the Year, Award of Excellence and the Area Agency on Aging Hall of Fame Award.

This year the Area Agency on Aging has selected Judge Steven D. Eckstein to receive the Elected Official of the Year award.