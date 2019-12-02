Crawford Board of DD teams up with Knights of Columbus

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus St. Francis Council 1234, through its Measure Up Campaign, provided funds to purchase a splashy chair and GoTo seat which was recommended by a physical therapist for 6-year-old Payton Cornell.

Payton has Leigh Syndrome which is a rare inherited neurometabolic disorder that affects the central nervous system. Some symptoms include generalize weakness, lack of muscle tone, and episodes of lactic acidosis which can lead to impairment of respiratory and kidney function. The splashy chair and GoTo seat were purchased to assist with her personal care.

Purchasing these items created a challenge due to the manufacturing company being located in Northern Ireland and the seats are not readily available in the U.S. The Clearwater C.O.G. came to the rescue to help the Crawford County Board of DD obtain these items, due to the fact that CCBDD could not purchase overseas with a purchase order.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves over 350 children and adults at Fairway School, public schools, Community Services, and private providers.