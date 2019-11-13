Galion 6th graders gifted calculators from Galion Building and Loan

GALION — Last weeekend, Galion 6th graders were gifted their own calculators with their names engraved on the back, courtesy of Galion Building and Loan Bank. The calculators will be handed out in Math class at a later date.

Bank members Jody Fraley, Don Barr, Stan Gregory, and Lynn Faulds were all present to help present the calculators to the students.

The calculators are Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS, and they are ones that students can use on Ohio’s Standardized State tests, the ACT, and the SAT. Students will be taught how to use all of the functions on the calculators for class and test preparation.

The Galion Building and Loan Bank has given out approximately 5,870 calculators over the last 28 years that they’ve been doing this.

The Galion City School District would like to thank all those at the Galion Building and Loan Bank who have made this possible and for continuously supporting Galion students over the years.

Courtesy photo Galion Building and Loan has once again gifted Galion sixth-graders with personalized calculators. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Calculators.jpg Courtesy photo Galion Building and Loan has once again gifted Galion sixth-graders with personalized calculators.