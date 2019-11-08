Check out these Veterans Day-related events in Galion, Mansfield, Bellville

Waffle breakfast today (Saturday) in Bellville

BELLVILLE — All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Waffle Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7:30-10 a.m.

Breakfast includes an all-you-can-eat waffle bar, coffee and juice. All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, is at 25 Church St. All are welcome. Breakfast is free for veterans, current service members and their immediate families.

Veterans Day breakfast at Scarbrough Post 243

GALION — Galion American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, 118 S. Market St., will serve a Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The price to eat is a donation.

Veterans Day lunch at Galion Elks lodge

GALION — Galion Elks Lodge 1191, 212 Harding Way East, will be hosting a Veteran’s Day luncheon on Monday, Nov. 11, from 12:30-2:30, in their banquet room. The menu will include SOS, green beans, peaches and dessert. Veterans are welcome to eat for free. All others will be asked for a $3 donation.

Veteran’s Day parade Monday 10:30 a.m.

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Veterans Day parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the five-way light at Park Ave. West. The parade will form at 10 a.m. on Marion Ave. between the five-way light and Wood Street. It will travel down Park Ave. West to Central Park and end at the Gazebo.

At 10:50 a.m., the 40 & 8 Boxcar will fire off 11 volleys, one per minute to honor all veterans. Immediately after the 11 volleys are fired, the Veterans Day ceremony will start at the Gazebo, at 11 a.m.

The parade honoring U.S. veterans is always held the 11th day of the 11th month, on the 11th hour.

The grand marshal and featured speaker during the program is Col. Troy A. Cramer, support group commander at the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio National Guard

There will be 30 to 35 units marching in the parade this year, including veterans groups; marching bands from Mansfield Senior, St. Peter’s High School and Clear Fork High School; an assortment of fire trucks and military equipment; and more.

In case of rain, the Veteran’s Day service will be held at AMVETS, Post 26, 1100 W. Fourth St. Denny Hempfield is the parade marshal. Call 419-884-2089 for more information.