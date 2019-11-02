Tuesday is Election Day, here is a list of village and township races for Nov. 5

BUCYRUS — These candidate petitions were certified this week by the Crawford County Board of elections for village and township races for the Nov. 5, 2019 election.

Village races

Chatfield mayor: Scott Bishop; Chatfield village clerk/treasurer: Jamie Bishop; Chatfield Village Councul; Robert E. Schiefer (vote for two).

New Washington: Mayor, Ben Lash; New Washington village clerk/treasurer; Julie K. Cronau; New Wasington village council: Joseph R. Blum, Scott Karl Hiler (vote for two).

North Robinson mayor: Larry T. Rayborn; North Robinson village clear treasurer: no candidate; North Robinson village council: No candidates (vote for two).

Tiro mayor: Ronald D. Brown; Tiro village clerk/treasurer: no candidates; Tiro village council: no candidates (vote for two).

Township races

Auburn Township trustee (vote for one): Troy M. Adkins and Timothy Marcum; Auburn Township Fiscal officer: Lisa Marcum;

Bucyrus Township trustee (vote for one: Craig Miller; Bucyrus Township Fiscal Officer: Julie Miller.

Chatfield Township trustee (vote for one): Terry D. Leonhart; Chatfield Township fiscal officer: Amy M. Hanes.

Cranberry Township trustee (vote for one): Thomas P. Sheibley; Cranberry Township unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2010 (vote for one) Denis James Auck; Cranberry Township fiscal officer: Sharon Sheibley.

Dallas Township trustee (vote for one): Write-in candidates: Dallas Township fiscal officer: Michele Frost.

Holmes Township trustee (vote for one): Todd D. Stahl; Holmes Township fiscal officer (vote for one): Lori Rindfuss Adams; Eunice A. Collene.

Jackson Township trustee (vote for one): Denis Kempf; Aaron D. Paynter; Jackson Township fiscal officer: Kathleen F. Paynter.

Jefferson Township trustee (vote for one): Kevin J. Walker; Jefferson Township fiscal officer (vote for one): Lindall Rachel or Kathryn Weber.

Liberty Township trustee (vote for one): Jamie Sherk; Liberty Township fiscal officer: Sacey A. Sutherland.

Lykens Township trustee (vote for one): Timothy Weisenaer; Lykens Towhsnip fiscal officer: Michelle J. Schafer.

Polk Township trustee (vote for one): Glenn E. Cheesman; Polk Township fiscal officer: Patricia L. Rondon.

Sandusky Township trustee (vote for one): Mark Cleland; Sandusky Township fiscal officer: Tracy Cleland.

Texas Township trustee (vote for one): Robert H. Brause; Texas Township fiscal officer: Janel L. Brause.

Tod Township trustee (vote for one): Kenneth C. Aidt; Tod Township fiscal officer: Linda J. King.

Vernon Township trustee (vote for one) Robert Finney; Vernon Township trustee for term ending Dec. 31, 2021 (vote for one): Chase R. Finney, Mark A. Gwirtz; Vernon Township fiscal officer: Robin L. Hipsher.

Whetstone Township trustee (vote for one): Clay Ehmann, Gary Rowlinson; Whetstone Township fiscal officer (vote for one): Jessica Alt, Mary Lynn Ehmann.

.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_2019_Election_logo-1.jpg