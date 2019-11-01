Lady Titans end Galion’s VB season

MILLBURY — On Thursday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball squad hit the road to Lake High School in Millbury to meet up with the top-ranked team in the state in Division III, the Ottawa-Glandorf Lady Titans, to compete in their regional semifinals contest.

At stake was a trip to the Elite 8 in the division, the likes of which the Tigers have not seen in quite some time. However, the Halloween meeting between Galion and Ottawa-Glandorf would be no treat for the orange and blue as the Lady Titans would see their season advance further by defeating the Tigers in four sets; 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-8.

With the loss, Galion sees their season come to an abrupt end and their 21-match winning streak snapped as they wrap their 2019 campaign with an impressive, 24-2 mark. Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 25-2 with the victory and will face the Liberty-Benton Lady Eagles in their Elite-8 matchup on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m., also at Lake High School. Liberty-Benton cruised by Johnstown-Monroe in three sets on Thursday to keep their season alive; 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 and advance to the Region X finals.

In Region XII action, the two-time defending state champion Versailles Lady Tigers kept their quest for a three-peat alive, defeating Casstown Miami East in three sets; 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 and will face Cincinnati Hills in Elite 8 play. Cincinnati Hills defeated the Fredericktown Lady Freddies in a five-set marathon; 25-17, 25-9, 20-25, 20-25, 15-11. The winner of the contest between Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty-Benton will play the winner of the Versailles versus Cincinnati Hills meeting.

Up in the top portion of the Division III bracket, Mantua Crestwood eliminated Apple Creek Waynedale in four sets in Region IX and will advance to the Elite-8 where they will face Independence. Independence keeps their hopes for a rematch of last year’s state title game with Versailles alive defeating Columbiana Crestview in straight sets. Berlin Hiland topped Chillicothe Huntington and will face Wheelersburg in the Region XI championship game. Wheelersburg took out Frankfort Adena in straight sets to progress their season.

Looking forward, the Region X winner will face the Region XII winner in the Final Four while the Region IX winner gets the Region XI winner at Wright State University on Thursday, November 7. The Division III State Championship match is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. at Wright State.

