MOAC, N-10 post-season awards announced

GALION — Recently, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and Northern-10 Athletic Conferences released their lists of student athletes that were awarded all-conference honors in volleyball, as well as in their other respective sports. With tournaments wrapped up for most area teams, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball squad remains in the hunt for a Division III state championship, as does the Lady Tigers cross country team alongside Braxton Tate. For the Tigers’ football squad, they look to stay in a top-four spot in the region with just two games remaining in the regular season.

MOAC

Boys Soccer

First Team: Will King and Seth Stoner, Clear Fork; WALKER FRANKHOUSE and DEVIN MCCARTHY, GALION; Manny Lane and Daniel Stimson, Harding; Kyle Woods, Carson Gear and Connor McCauley, Ontario; Logan Cauthen and Drew Decker, Pleasant; Braxton Terrazas, River Valley

Second Team: Luke Labaki and Isaac Kister, Clear Fork; STEPHEN THOMPSON and SAM ALBERT, GALION; Parker Richards and Lane Craig, Harding; Wyatt Dille, Bryden Wolfe, Ethan McCoy and Boston Baxter, Ontario; Garrett Passett and Carson Bollinger, River Valley

Honorable Mention: Braeden Freeman, Clear Fork; Alijah Arnold, Harding; Peyton Husted and Micah Peria, Pleasant; Roland Linville, River Valley

Girls Soccer

First Team: Emily Hart, Avery Wend and Carly McCue, Clear Fork; KATIE MCDONALD, GALION; Taylor Iden, Harding; Alaina Reed, Kayla Spencer and Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario; Maddie King, Pleasant; Kenzington Hage, Riley Pettett and Shelbi Parkman, River Valley

Second Team: Toni Curry, Trinity Cook and Lily Wortman, Clear Fork; ADRIANA ZEGER, GALION; Maddie McKinniss, Harding; Abby Potter, Sydney Large and Riley Kinney, Ontario; Jamie Long and Aubrie Lambert, Pleasant; Gemma Starrs and Savanna Parkman, River Valley

Honorable Mention: Alyssa Swank, Clear Fork; DRUCILLA SINGER, GALION; Madison Maynard, Harding; NhyKeela Marsh, Ontario; Bridge Murphy, Pleasant; Delaney Tabbert, River Valley

Volleyball

First Team: TAYLOR KEERAN, SAMANTHA COMER and KAYLA HARDY, GALION; Alissa Hollar, Pleasant; Halle Ciroli, Ontario; Olivia Kyrk and Bailey Ruth, River Valley; Emma Lybarger, Shelby

Second Team: JADEN IVY and NICOLE THOMAS, GALION; Izzy Graaf and Nikayla Metz, Ontario; Leah Fox, Pleasant; Kassie Stine, Shelby; Abbie Waddell and Allyson Johnson, River Valley

Honorable Mention: KERRIGAN MYERS, GALION; Rebekah Conrad, Clear Fork; Latayjah Jefferson, Harding; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Kaycie Stark, Pleasant; Maddie Lott, River Valley; Reyna Hoffman, Shelby

Tennis

First Team: KATIE BAUGHN and ELLI CHANDLER, GALION; Destiny Moaney and Nicole Flock, Harding; Lizzie Burson, Ontario; Sophie Thompson, River Valley; Sadie Smith, Shelby

Second Team: Tyler Simmers, Harding; Anya Doklovic, Ontario; Kaylee Ervin, Pleasant; Olivia Kaufman and Grace Ward, River Valley; Madison Sharrock, Jarica Awwiller, Olivia Fordyce and Anna Vogt, Shelby

Honorable Mention: KATHERINE TALBOTT, GALION; Lyndey McQuown, Harding; Faydra Barnhart, Ontario; Avery Klaiber, Pleasant; Baily Shuff, River Valley; Grace Mahek, Shelby

Boys Golf

First Team: SPENCER KELLER and MATTHEW MCMULLEN, GALION; Alex Pratt and Minoy Shah, Pleasant; Talan Monticue, River Valley

Second Team: Jared Scott, Clear Fork; NICK MCMULLEN, GALION; Jacob Beaschler, Harding; Tyler Brooker, River Valley; Lincoln Finnegan, Shelby

Honorable Mention: Drew Lind, Clear Fork; MAX LONGWELL, GALION; Collin Milligan, Ontario; Mason Rinehart and Dina Shah, Pleasant

Girls Golf

First Team: Brooklyn Adkins and Grace Miller, Ontario; Julia Gutchall, Nicole Jones and Gillian Stumbo, Shelby

Second Team: Brooke Beer, Hannah Blakely and Samantha York, Clear Fork; JULIA CONNER, GALION; Samantha Fraley, Ontario

Honorable Mention: Katie Conrad, Cleo Craw, Clear Fork; IZZIE WILLACKER, GALION; Maddie Seibel and Brooklyn Wharton, Ontario

Cross Country

Boys: Braxton Tate, First Team and Braeden Horn, Honorable Mention

Girls: Zaynah Tate, Brooklyn Gates and Emily McDonald, Second Team; Airyona Nickels and Ava Smith, Honorable Mention

N-10 VOLLEYBALL

First Team: Kendra Ackerman, Lexi Evac, Buckeye Central; McKenzie Row, Carey; Paityn Clouse and Alexa Konkle, Mohawk; Lauren Bogner and Jessica Bowerman, Seneca East; Lainey Holman, Wynford

Second Team: Lydia Ackerman and Parker Phenicie, Buckeye Central; Emma Wagner, Carey; ALYSSA SALLEE, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Catherine Klopp, Mohawk; McKinley Britton, Ridgedale; Jadyn Smalley, Upper Sandusky; Averi McMillan, Wynford

Honorable Mention: Alivia Niese, Buckeye Central; Jordann Whitmore, Bucyrus; Bailey Tanner, Carey; ALLISON TEGLOVIC, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Tess Weinandy, Mohawk; Caitlyn Thiel, Ridgedale; Alexis Hicks, Seneca East; Emily Hill, Upper Sandusky; Mia Leuthold, Wynford

Player of the Year: Lexi Evac, Buckeye Central; Coach of the Year: Paige Caudill, Buckeye Central

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

