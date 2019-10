GALION — The fall season is here and the Galion Service Department will begin leaf collection on Monday, Oct. 21. City residents may rake leaves into the tree lawn in front of their homes to be picked up by the city.

Please get the piles as close to the curb as possible, but avoid putting leaves in the road and avoid covering storm drains. Do not include branches, wood chips or other yard waste materials, as this may damage our equipment.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_leaf-pickup-230d8367b9bde1b3.jpg