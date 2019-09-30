Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 25

11:25 a.m. — Police received a report of someone being defrauded and turned their information over to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

6:05 p.m. — A cell phone was found on Harding Way West.

11:02 p.m. — Two people got into an argument over trailers being moved and police were called.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8:31 a.m. — Police were called after a reported breaking and entering at Showplace.

9:47 a.m. — A bicycle was found in the 200 block of Dawsett Avenue.

3:57 p.m. — Two men were stopped on Crew Avenue by police. They said they were working for an electric company. They were told they needed a permit to go door-to-door in Galion.

8:46 p.m. — Police received a report from a Crew Avenue resident that children had been threatened.

Monday, Sept. 23

10:20 a.m. — A bicycle found at Heise Park was given to police.

11:27 a.m. — Someone found headphones at East Park and turned them over to police.

2:37 p.m. — Police did a welfare check was on a residents and some relatives were called to provide assistance.

10:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of South Union Street.

Sunday, Sept. 22

2:54 a.m. — Police received a report of an assault in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

3:14 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 300 block of South Market Street.

5:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harding Way West.

1:17 p.m. — A person, without permission, is reportedly putting trash in a receptacle at Victory Lanes.

3:12 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen and a credit card misused by an East Payne Street resident.

5:17 p.m. — A cell phone was found near South Market Street.

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:46 a.m. — After a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North, 29-year-old Galion man, was arrested for possession of drugs.

12:54 a.m. — A 48-year-old Galion woman was detained on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication after an incident near South Boston Street. She was released to a family member.

10:43 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive.

1 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Discount Drug Mart.

1:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Erie Street.

2:07 p.m. — A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Boston Street.

2:31 p.m. — A 58-year-old Crestline woman was arrested after a crash in the 200 block of Portland Way North.