Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 25
11:25 a.m. — Police received a report of someone being defrauded and turned their information over to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
6:05 p.m. — A cell phone was found on Harding Way West.
11:02 p.m. — Two people got into an argument over trailers being moved and police were called.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
8:31 a.m. — Police were called after a reported breaking and entering at Showplace.
9:47 a.m. — A bicycle was found in the 200 block of Dawsett Avenue.
3:57 p.m. — Two men were stopped on Crew Avenue by police. They said they were working for an electric company. They were told they needed a permit to go door-to-door in Galion.
8:46 p.m. — Police received a report from a Crew Avenue resident that children had been threatened.
Monday, Sept. 23
10:20 a.m. — A bicycle found at Heise Park was given to police.
11:27 a.m. — Someone found headphones at East Park and turned them over to police.
2:37 p.m. — Police did a welfare check was on a residents and some relatives were called to provide assistance.
10:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of South Union Street.
Sunday, Sept. 22
2:54 a.m. — Police received a report of an assault in the 100 block of Harding Way East.
3:14 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 300 block of South Market Street.
5:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harding Way West.
1:17 p.m. — A person, without permission, is reportedly putting trash in a receptacle at Victory Lanes.
3:12 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen and a credit card misused by an East Payne Street resident.
5:17 p.m. — A cell phone was found near South Market Street.
Saturday, Sept. 21
12:46 a.m. — After a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North, 29-year-old Galion man, was arrested for possession of drugs.
12:54 a.m. — A 48-year-old Galion woman was detained on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication after an incident near South Boston Street. She was released to a family member.
10:43 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive.
1 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Discount Drug Mart.
1:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Erie Street.
2:07 p.m. — A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Boston Street.
2:31 p.m. — A 58-year-old Crestline woman was arrested after a crash in the 200 block of Portland Way North.