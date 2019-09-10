Galion Cross Country Festival is Saturday at Amann Reservoir

GALION — It’s that time of the year once again! When the calender reaches September, that means that the City of Galion and Galion High School are set to host the annual Galion Cross Country Festival.

Each year, thousands of runners from all stretches of the state flock to Amann’s Park Cross Country Course to compete in the coveted event that, once again, had a waiting list of schools and athletes ready to test their abilities in the 5k, with this year’s event being held on Saturday, September 14.

In 2019, there are a total of 17 races scheduled on the day that includes both middle school and high school runners. The middle school events, set to begin the day at approximately 9 a.m. will be two-mile races while the high school events, beginning at approximately 12 noon, will be the standard, 3.1 mile or 5k races.

Before heading out to the reservoir to take in the action, a few notes were provided via the Galion City Schools website.

If you are approaching the park from the north, please do not use Biddle Road in doing so to reach the park. All spectators should only use Route 309/Route 61 to get to the course. On that road, there are two entrances to the course. At either gate, spectators are expected to pay an admission cost of $5 for each attendee that is 13-years of age or older. Spectators 12 and under are admitted free of charge to the event.

Spectators will also be able to park on the opposite side of the park lake on Saturday. The entrance to this area of parking is directly across Route 309/61 from the entrance to the Sycamore Creek Golf Course. This is the area where buses have parked in the past. A Galion City School bus will circulate from one side of the lake to the other, carrying spectators from their cars to the course and back again throughout the day’s festival.

For a complete list of the day’s race line-up, visit the Galion City School’s website at: https://highschool.galionschools.org/activities/athletics/cross-country/cc-festival#spectator or head over to Baumspage for more details, as well as results from this year’s festival and past festival results.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_cross-country-festival-1.jpg