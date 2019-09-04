Informational program on dementia Sept. 11 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an educational program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for families impacted by the disease. The hour-long event is Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at Carlisle Place, 1721 Whetstone St.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia program will:

Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.

Offers helpful information on Alzheimer’s.

“This program offers an overview of the disease, how it progresses, and how to access resources” said Pam Myers, program director of the local chapter. “It is our most attended and popular program”.

For more information or to register, visit alz.org/nwohio or call 1-800-272-3900.

In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

