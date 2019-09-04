Galion police reports

Wednesday, Aug. 28

12:51 a.m. — Police are investigating a reported assault in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

3:25 p.m. — A South Market Street resident told police a chain saw and leaf blower stolen were stolen.

8:43 p.m. — A fight was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

9:34 p.m. — Police received a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

11:04 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an unruly patient at Galion Hospital.

12:06 p.m. — Police received a report of a student with a tobacco product at Galion Middle School.

5 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services in the 200 block of Grove Avenue.

7:34 p.m. — A social security card was found in the 100 block of Easton Way.

7:49 p.m. — Three people were issues warnings for child endangerment after police received a report of young kids playing near the road on Grove Avenue.

11:10 p.m. — Police received a report of a man shining a flashlight in windows in the 100 block of North East Street.

Monday, Aug. 26

12:23 a.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported a shirt stolen.

11:45 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly vandalized at Galion Hospital.

11:47 a.m. — Counterfeit money was reported passed at Circle K.

2:30 p.m. — A house in the 100 block of North Washington Street was reportedly vandalized.

8:52 p.m. — One person was arrested for public indecency and gross sexual imposition in the Grove Avenue area.

9:04 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 300 block of East Parson Street.

9:09 p.m. — One person was arrested at the Rainbow Motel for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.