ODOT District 3 weekly construction report

BUCYRUS — ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes as possible over holiday weekends. Work will continue as usual on Tuesday, September 3.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

State Route 4

SR 4 in the City of Bucyrus, from Perry St. to Quaker Rd., will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. Side streets will have one lane closures as needed for intersection realignment and catch basin relocation. There is a “No Parking” restriction on SR 4 from Plymouth St. to Melcher Blvd. throughout the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times in the four-lane section from Perry St. to US 30. In the two-lane sections, traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete May 2020.

US Route 30

US 30, between Lower Leesville Rd. and Old Lincoln Hwy., have the right lanes eastbound and westbound closed to traffic. The SR 98 ramp to US 30 eastbound is closed for ramp repairs, and the US 30 eastbound exit ramp to SR 98 is closed for repairs. The detour route for motorists traveling on US 30 eastbound to SR 98 will continue east to Old Lincoln Hwy exit, turn left and re-enter US 30 westbound, and then exit on the US 30 westbound exit ramp to SR 98. The detour route for motorists coming from SR 98 is to enter US 30 westbound to SR 4/19, turn left on SR 4, and re-enter US 30 eastbound. The US 30 exit ramp is expected to reopen Friday, August 30, 2019. The SR 98 ramp to US 30 eastbound is scheduled to reopen Friday, September 6, 2019. (Note: 8/7-8/30 both eastbound entrance and exit ramps will be closed at SR 98.) Work zone speed limits are in effect. The speed limit when workers are present is 55 mph, and 65 mph when workers are not present. The entire project is expected to be complete October 2019.

