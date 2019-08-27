Galion area news briefs: Art Walk planned Sept. 5; Leesville Grange meets

Art walk Sept. 5 in Galion

GALION — Merchants in uptown Galion and area artists are partnering for an uptown art walk event on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This event is sponsored by Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA) and will promote the enjoyment of art in the community and showcase Galion’s uptown business sector.

Featured on the walk will be artists displaying, demonstrating, and selling their artwork at more than 12 locations in a three-block area. Other venues featured will be chalk art drawing and various other art related activities offered by some of the business locations. Walking maps will be provided by Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) to pinpoint the locations participating.

Those wishing more information about this event may call Carol Kable at 419-468-2944 or Diane Bell at 419-468-5965. Info may also be accessed on BPAG’s Facebook page. BPAG’s email address is ourbpagallery@gmail.com.

Leesville Grange News

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Leesville Grange 2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 met at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on Aug. 20 Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert gave prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. The Legislative report was resolutions are due to Ohio State Grange office by September 21.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported that Kathie Burkman placed first in comfort toy, pin cushion and quilted table runner and placemats. Items for the fill the vehicle should be brought at the next meeting to go to the Childrens Hospital. The Deaf Activities chairman read an article on children’s hearing loss Also read how a child should respond at various ages. The Fair booth chairman announced that we had a perfect score of 1,000, received a blue ribbon, and $100.

Communication received was an appeal for aid for a Grange member of Blue Ridge Grange 1448 in Coshocton County due to a flood situation after 7 inches of rain fell in a few hours resulting in a complete loss. Lecturer’s Program theme was “Weird and Crazy Days of August”. Deaf Activities, Family Activities, Lecturer and Community Service reports are due on September 1.

The next regular Leesville Grange 2078 and membership picnic will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Tom and Priscilla Laughbaum. Bring a covered dish and table service. Meat, buns and beverage will be furnished.