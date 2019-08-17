Galion police reports

Friday, Aug. 9

1:02 a.m. — Police are investigating a possible robbery in the 100 block of Shady Lane.

10:47 a.m. —Police are investigating a possible rape.

12:42 p.m. — Galion police talked with a person having suicidal thoughts. She was taken to Galion Hospital.

9:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Hollywood Drive.

10:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 10

8:07 a.m. — Police received a report of a hot air balloon going down. It landed safely near Monnett-New Winchester Road area.

10:59 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Harding Way East.

12:34 p.m. — A 64-year-old from Mansfield was arrested for domestic violence in the 800 block of Sunnyside Drive.

1:29 p.m. — A Grand Street resident reported a bike stolen.

6:22 p.m. — A 53-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Sunday, Aug. 11

12:13 a.m. — One person was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

4:14 p.m. — A syringe found in the road near Orange Street area and was disposed of.

4:27 p.m. — A fight was reported in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

7:17 p.m. — An Ohio 61 resident said someone was using a vehicle without permission.

Monday, Aug. 12

8:09 a.m. — Police received a report of people sleeping in the gazebo on Public Square. They were told to leave the area.

10:50 a.m. — Officers assisted Children Services personnel with the investigation of a reported sexual assault.

11:54 a.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

4:16 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported $60 stolen from a bank account.

4:51 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a weed eater and leaf blower stolen from a truck.

4:58 p.m. — Police received a report of a fight at Heise.

8:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of First Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

7:25 a.m. — A gold key was found on a table at East Park.

1:09 p.m. — A Dollar General employee told police a woman used a counterfeit $100 bill.

4:20 p.m. — A Beechwood Drive resident reported being harassed over the phone.

Wednesday, Aug. 14.

7:58 a.m. — Someone found a brown wallet in the 100 block of East Church Street

11:18 a.m. — One person was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 200 block of South Pierce Street. t.

12:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

2:09 p.m. — A cell phone was found in the 1200 block of Smith Street.

2:55 p.m. — An Ohio 598 resident told police money was taken from a bank account without permission.

4:18 p.m. — A wallet found in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

5:23 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

8:08 p.m. — One person was arrested on assault an charge and possession of marijuana after an incident in the 900 block of Charles Street.

8:41 p.m. — Eye glasses were found at the Heise Park Pool.

11:06 p.m. — Police are looking into an alleged case of child abuse.