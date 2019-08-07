United Way campaign coordinator luncheon is Aug. 29

MARION — United Way of North Central Ohio serving Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties is hosting its 2019 Campaign Coordinator Luncheon on Thursday, August 29 at Whirlpool in Marion.

United Way Campaign Coordinators are a critical link between United Way and workplace fundraising campaigns. Campaign Coordinators help share United Way’s mission to improve lives and connect colleagues with volunteer and charitable giving opportunities that provide vital services to individuals and families in Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties.

During this lunch and learn, attendees will learn best practices for coordinating and executing a successful workplace fundraising campaign, meet with local United Way staff, explore resources, and hear from other Campaign Coordinators about the fun ways they engage employees in their annual United Way campaign.

Guest speakers include Casie Grau, HR Manager at Ohio Mutual Insurance Group in Bucyrus; Kelly Marsh, Communications Lead at Whirlpool Marion; Veronica Reinhart, Treasurer for Marion City Schools; and Katie Weaver, Marketing Coordinator for The First Citizens National Bank in Upper Sandusky.

Registration is free and includes a light lunch. The luncheon will be from 12:00–1:00 p.m. in the Heritage Conference Room at Whirlpool Marion, located at 1300 Marion-Agosta Road, Marion, OH 43302. An optional tour of Whirlpool will follow the event’s conclusion at 1:00 p.m. (limited to the first 25 registrants).

Please register online at https://bit.ly/32ZIuSf by Wednesday, August 21. For questions, contact UWNCO communications director Jillian Tuttle at jillian@unitedwaynco.org or call 740-383-3108.

United Way of North Central Ohio serves Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties. United Way mobilizes the caring power of people to change lives and improve the education, health, and financial stability of every person, in every community. To learn more about United Way of North Central Ohio, visit unitedwaynco.org.

Businesses in Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot counties invited to attend