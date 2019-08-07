Galion police reports

Thursday, Aug. 1

12:56 a.m. — Police received a report of fireworks being set off at Cobey Park.

2:21 a.m. — An Easton Way resident told police two people tried to break into an apartment.

4:28 a.m. — One man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police responded to a man walking along the street and yelling in the 100 block of North Liberty Street was investigated.

11:57 a.m. — Police received a report of a sex offense and is investigating.

5:35 p.m. — Someone reportedly backed into a wall at Central Garage, 625 W. Church St., and caused damage.

7:05 p.m. — A woman was told she needs a permit in to go door-to-door and talk to or try to sell stuff to people in Galion. A Tidd Drive area resident called police on her.

8:24 p.m. — A temporary license plate was reported stolen by South Street resident

8:35 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported being harassed. The man was warned to stay away.

9:22 p.m. — A debit card found in the 700 block of South Market Street.

10:49 p.m. — One person was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after an incident in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

11:09 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the Fairview Avenue area.