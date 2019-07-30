Save on back-to-school items during three-day sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) is reminding Ohioans to take advantage of the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, Aug- 2-4, to purchase back-to-school supplies and clothing.

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday provides optimal savings for parents, families and educators during the busy back-to-school shopping season to ease the financial burden on Ohioans and ensure students have the items necessary to succeed in the classroom.

“Back-to-school shopping can be tough on families as you try to stretch every dollar as far as it can go. With three school-aged children myself, I understand how clothing, books, pens, notepads, etc. all start to add up very quickly,” said Obhof. “The Sales Tax Holiday is a win-win for Ohio families, businesses and most importantly, students. I was proud to support this initiative and help our families keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Beginning Friday, Aug, 2 and running through Sunday, Aug. 4, all shoes and clothing priced less than $75 will be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes during this period. School supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less will also be tax exempt. Even online vendors will be more affordable, as they will waive local and state sales taxes on designated items during the three-day tax holiday.

Now, in its fifth year, Ohio’s first Sales Tax Holiday first started as a pilot project in 2015. Last year, Obhof co-sponsored legislation to make the Sales Tax Holiday an annual, permanent event to guarantee additional tax relief for families every August. Ohioans have since saved millions of dollars, and stores have seen significant boosts in retail sales.

For more information about Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday, including specifics on which items qualify for savings, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at www.tax.ohio.gov. Use the search option at the top of the home-page and type in “Sales Tax Holiday”. If you have any questions about the Sales Tax Holiday or any other issue, please feel free to email me at obhof@ohiosenate.gov or call my office at 614-466-7505.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Sales-Tax-Holiday-Large.jpg