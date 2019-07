MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drowning on Township Road 85 in Perry Township Thursday.

The Johnsville Fire Department and the Morrow County EMS arrived on scene followed by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. The young female was taken by squad to the Morrow County Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

This matter is still under investigation by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.