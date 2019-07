CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Warning for the central Crawford County area until 7:00 PM.

At 106 PM EDT, the river stage at the Sandusky River near Bucyrus was nearing 8 feet. At 8 feet areas of Lane Street park and River Street are inundated.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.