Galion police reports

Monday, July 15

12:58 a.m. — Police issued two warnings for trespassing after a South Market Street resident told police some folks would not leave the residence.

1:39 a.m. — Police received a report of teens knocking on doors in the early morning and then running away.

2:23 a.m. — Police arrested one person after checking on a building with open doors.

8:03 a.m. — Two bicycles were found in the 100 block of South Boston Street

8:26 a.m. — A purple Huffy bicycle was found in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

8:36 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a Gill Avenue resident during the night.

1:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Boston Street.

8:53 p.m. — A man was issued a warning for disorderly conduct after reportedly yelling at officers.

9:15 p.m. — One man was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.

11:48 p.m. — An Easton Way resident told police two men dressed, after trying to get into the door, fled into a nearby field.

Tuesday, July 16

7:25 a.m. — A baseball glove was found at Heise Park

10:30 a.m. — A bullet found at Galion Hospital was turned over to police.

11:03 a.m. — A fake dollar bill was found in the parking lot at Moto Mart

6:22 p.m. — An ongoing fight was reported in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue.

8:18 p.m. — One person got a warning for disorderly conduct after a dispute in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

10:52 p.m. — After a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of East Summit Street, one man was arrested for domestic violence, obstructing official business and criminal mischief.

Wednesday, July 17

12:29 p.m. — Police received a report of teens stabbing trees and fences with a knife in the 200 block of Grove Avenue. The juveniles were told to stay away from one another and a parent was advised not to allow them to have knives.

2:26 p.m. —Police responded to a dispute in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

10:20 p.m. — One person in the 800 block of Harding Way East was issued a citation because his dog would not stop barking.

10:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

11:07 p.m. —Police received a report of an incident in a semi in the 1400 block of Ohio 598. One woman was arrested on a warrant out of Missouri and she and a man cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.