Excessive heat watch for Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties noon Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday

CLEVELAND — An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. It goes into effect at noon Friday and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday.
High temperatures from Thursday through Sunday are expected to be from 90 to 97 degrees. Those temperatures, combined with high humidity will produce dangerously heat indices.
Heat indices ranging from around 105 to 112 degrees will be possible both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

A couple days of heat indices near or above 105 degrees could have a cumulative impact on some individuals, especially those who engage in prolonged outdoor work or other activities.

Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave pets, children, or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles.

The extended period of high heat and humidity can worsen the effects of heat stress.

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when a prolonged period of hot weather is expected. High temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Monitor the latest forecast and prepare for possible excessive heat warnings.