Crawford Park District honors volunteer Susan Keller

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District, in its latest news letter honored volunteer Susan Keller.

This information was submitted by the Park District.

Nature Center volunteers are integral for weekend operations. One volunteer has been a staple for as long as the Nature Center has been open: Susan Keller.

Over the 17 years of operation, Susan was a familiar face on Sunday afternoons or during large events when two behind the desk is better than one.

Earlier this year, Susan relocated to Colorado to be closer to family. She had some wonderful words to share about her time volunteering for the Park District.

“I enjoyed helping the Crawford Park District for many years by opening the Nature Center on Sunday afternoons. It was a pleasure to spend time in such a lovely place, and especially to meet all the visitors,” Keller said. “So many told me they had been past Lowe-Volk many times and were so very pleasantly surprised when they stopped in, and how lucky our county was to have the Nature Center.

“I heartily agreed with them, encouraging them to take a hike and made sure they were aware of the other parks of the Crawford Park District. I always liked sharing the newsletters to be sure they were aware of the many, many programs available. It was especially fun to see, and listen to, the young children’s amazement at seeing the animals, climbing the tree house, and examining the nature toys, books, and puzzles.

“I always encouraged the parents to consider the summer day camp for their kids, and to sign up early before spots were filled. The Park District has grown so much since its very early beginnings.

“The pond brings many families out for a pleasant afternoon of introducing kids to the joys of waiting for that bite or just watching the fish and frogs. In recent years I noticed a great increase in family picnics, a beautiful way to spend a Sunday afternoon, which I am sure, will increase as more people become aware of the picnic area.

“One amusing incident I had when opening the center. (I was always in a hurry to get into the office to turn off the alarm correctly.) So one Sunday afternoon I was rounding the corner to the office, intent on the alarm, when out of the corner of my eye I caught sight of a new item to the desk, the bobcat! I jumped back, and it took a minute to recognize it wasn’t alive and ready to make for a very interesting afternoon!”

The staff of Crawford Park District sincerely appreciates Susan’s time and dedication to the mission of the Crawford Park District; and we wish her well in this new chapter of her life. In chatting with Susan about highlighting her volunteerism, she commented about her new view.

“It’s amazing! I look out my window and see mountains! It’s so beautiful!”

Thank you, Susan Keller, for your support of the Crawford Park District! You’ll be missed!

