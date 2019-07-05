Galion police reports

Friday, June 28

2:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of dogs barking in the 800 block of Harding Way East. The dogs were moved inside.

2:55 p.m. — Police are investigation a reported breaking and entering in the 300 block of North Market Street.

3:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

3:55 p.m. — After responding to a report of a suspicious at at Heise Park, a 22-year-old man was arrested for menacing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

5:35 p.m. — A South East Street resident reported someone was stealing reflectors a yard. One person was warned for trespassing in reference to the stolen merchandise.

5:49 p.m. — A fight was reported near Gill Avenue.

8:55 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being harassed.

Saturday, June 29

1:03 a.m. — Officers issued warnings for curfew violations to two, and released them to parents, in the 800 block of Bucyrus Road for curfew violation.

1:16 a.m. — Police arrested a 47-year-old Galion woman for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

2:18 a.m. — A fight was reported in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

11:22 a.m. — Trash was reported illegally dumped in the 600 block of East Church Street.

12:49 p.m. — Galion hospital workers reported a possible case of child abuse.

7:31 p.m. — Property was reportedly damaged in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.

11:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported at Speedway.

Sunday, June 30

12:20 a.m. — Officers assisted in get a drunk to leave Planet 14.

2:34 a.m. — Police received a report of an intoxicated person attempting to drive a vehicle in the 800 block of South Street was investigated. The drivers was given a ride home to his family.

11:14 a.m. — Police mediated a landlord-tenant dispute in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue.

11:15 a.m. — A gun holster was found in a room at the Rainbow Motel.

2:52 p.m. — A North Columbus Street resident reported being threatened.

8:35 p.m. — One person was arrested for reckless driving in the 300 block of South Market Street.

9:54 p.m. — Two disorderly-conduct warnings were given after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Market Street.

11:59 p.m. — A report of suspicious people in near North Market Street was people playing Pokemon.

Thursday, June 27

10:16 a.m. — Police did a welfare check in the Libby Lane area after being contacted by children services.

12:41 p.m. — One man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police responded to a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of West Railroad Street.

3:31 p.m. — A Hessenauer Drive reported receiving threatening text messages.

9:07 p.m. — While investigating a report of a reckless driver at Amann Reservoir, one person received a citation for driving under suspension and a summons for possession of marijuana.

10:08 p.m. — Police received a report of fireworks being set off near First Avenue.

Wednesday, June 26

5:13 a.m. — Police received a report of people smoking dope on Public Square.

1:32 p.m. — Avita employees reported an unruly patient win the ER at Galion Hospital.

3:43 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

4:23 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the Sleep Inn.

6:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

8:40 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was warned for trespassing after an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1400 block of Baehr Street.

9:51 p.m. — Police received a report of fireworks being set off in the 200 block of Second Avenue.

11:08 p.m. — One person was warned for disorderly conduct after police responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 400 block of Third Avenue.