Galion police reports

Thursday, June 20

5:50 a.m. — A theft was reported at Moto Mart.

1:18 p.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of South Union Street.

4:35 p.m. — Police received a report that kids were tormenting dogs in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

10:55 p.m. — A dog was reportedly tied to a tree and abandoned in the 300 block of South Market Street. The dog warden picked up the dog.

11:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Maple Heights Drive.

Friday, June 21

11:30 a.m. — Police were alerted to an apparently drunk man inthe 500 block of North Union Street. He was released to

1:22 p.m. — A cell phone was found near Moto Mart.

1:22 p.m. — Keys found in the downtown area were turned over to officers.

2:07 p.m. — Police are looking into a report of the theft of utilities in the 600 block of South Boston Street.

9:24 p.m. — A bicycle was found in the 600 block of East Church Street.

10 p.m. — Police received a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of McClure Street.

Saturday, June 22

12:07 a.m. — A summons was issued for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South Market Street.

12:31 a.m. — A theft report was taken in the Ohio 309 area.

1 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle behind Papa Johns was investigated. A person was found and told police he was dumpster-diving.

9:11 a.m. — Officers were called to Galion Community Hospital to investigate a report of an accidental gunshot wound to the hand.

5:04 p.m. — After responding to disturbance in the 800 block of Harding Way East, warnings were given for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

6:52 p.m. — Keys found in the 300 block of Harding Way East were given to police.

Sunday, June 23

2:14 a.m. — After responding to a fight in the 400 block of Harding Way East, police arrested a 34-year-old Crestline man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, fleeing police and a probation violation.

10:29 a.m. — A South Boston Street found a lawnmower in his yard.

8:54 p.m. — Police received a report of kids throwing rocks at an apartment in the 100 block of Easton Way.

Monday, June 24

6:22 a.m. — One man was arrested on an assault charged after an incident in the 600 block of North Columbus Street.

8:48 a.m. — A cell phone found near South Columbus Street area was given to police.

9:10 a.m. — A garage door was reportedly vandalized in the 200 block of North Market Street. Police said a stop sign in the area also had been damaged.

10:46 a.m. — A garage door was reportedly vandalized in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue.

2:13 p.m. — A tablet found in the 200 block of West Railroad Street was given to police.

2:30 p.m. — Police are looking into the alleged illegal sale of an airplane at Galion Municipal Airport.

9:02 p.m. — Banking information was reported stolen and used by a Portland Way South resident.

11:23 p.m. — One person was arrested after police received a report of two people having sex in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street.