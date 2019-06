GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will hold a special meeting on June 27, 2019 at noon. on the second floor of city hall. The topics to be discussed include an application from 130 Harding Way East for a Mural, 225 Harding Way East for tuck pointing, and 137 Harding Way East for a 1ooden stockade fence. The public is welcome to attend.