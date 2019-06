United In Harmony will be sing the “Star Spangled Banner” at the Wednesday, June 26, 2019 Cleveland Indians game. The game starts at 1 p.m. so the locasl will perform before the first pitch. If you are planning on attending a game, please consider June 26 and come show your support and appreciation for United In Harmony.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_b-080615j-united-in-harmony_0056.jpg